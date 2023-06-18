Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim to get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], June 18 : Rajasthan Patriots will aim to get back to winning ways when they face Delhi Panzers in Premier Handball League on Monday here at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The Patriots are currently third in the league standings with eight points to their kitty. This will be the second encounter between the two teams in the season.

The last time both sides met, Rajasthan Patriots went down to Delhi Panzers 18-34. For the Patriots, Dmitrii Kireev with five goals was the highest scorer in the game, while Bhupender Ghanghas was the highest scorer amongst both the teams scoring 11 past Patriots captain Atul Kumar. Rajasthan Patriots will go into this match with an aim to equalize their head-to-head record with the Panzers.

Naya Chandra Singh, Head Coach, Rajasthan Patriots, said ahead of the clash, "The last match did not go the way we had planned for, but we always learn from our mistakes and make sure we do not repeat them. Handball, as a sport, is fast where the margin of errors do not exist and I am confident we will perform to the best of our capabilities in the next match and will give our supporters many reasons to cheer."

The Patriots captain and goalkeeper Atul Kumar has been in immaculate form and is vital to his team keeping the opponents from scoring. He is also vocal on the court and encourages the team from the back, in the whole game.

The game between the Rajasthan Patriots and Golden Delhi Panzers will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema platform on Monday from 8:30 PM onwards.

The Panzers will go into this match high on confidence after winning by a huge margin in their last clash with the Patriots. Besides the in-form Bhupender Ghanghas, Jasmeet Singh and Deepak Ahlawat are also a threat in the scoring department while Mohit Ghanghas, Hardev Singh, Sumit Kumar and Dmitrii Kireev of Patriots will have to show their top game against Panzer's custodian Nitin Sharma who had single handily kept the host's attack at bay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor