Premier League: Two horses in race for title as Arsenal, Man City both win

London, April 29 Arsenal and Manchester City solidified their positions as the primary contenders for the Premier League title this weekend, with each securing crucial victories, while Liverpool's title hopes diminished after dropping points.

Arsenal survived a late comeback from Tottenham to win 3-2 away to its neighbour after it had stormed into a 3-0 first-half lead.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed into his own net after 15 minutes and Tottenham then had a goal ruled out by VAR and two penalty appeals turned down before Bukayo Saka finished off a move inspired by Kai Havertz after 27 minutes, reports Xinhua.

Havertz then headed in a corner to put Arsenal 3-0 up at the break, but it had to survive a Spurs fightback after Cristian Romero pulled a goal back after a dreadful clearance from David Raya.

Son Heung-Min scored a penalty after Declan Rice caught Ben Davies three minutes from time, but Arsenal held firm for the win.

That put the pressure on Manchester City for its visit to Nottingham Forest, but it kept its nerve to win a 32nd-minute header from Josko Gvardiol before Erling Haaland confirmed his return from injury with City's second goal 19 minutes from time.

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes slipped away with a 2-2 draw away to West Ham on Saturday.

Jarrod Bowen nodded West Ham ahead two minutes before halftime, Andy Robertson leveled with a snapshot in the 47th minute and Liverpool went ahead with 25 minutes left to play after Cody Gakpo's shot went in after several deflections.

Poor Liverpool defending allowed Michail Antonio to head in a 77th-minute equalizer, and the game ended after a pitch-side argument between striker Mohamed Salah and coach Jurgen Klopp as Salah was preparing to come on as a late substitute.

Aston Villa surrendered a 2-0 lead at home to Chelsea after Marc Cucurella deflected a shot into his own net and Morgan Rogers doubled its lead with a low shot shortly before halftime.

Chelsea was a different side after the break, with Noni Madueke giving it a lifeline, before Conor Gallagher's 81st minute screamer, and only a VAR decision to rule Axel Disasi's injury time effort robbed it of a win.

Tottenham's defeat means Villa is fourth with a seven-point lead over its nearest rivals, who has two games in hand.

Manchester United remains sixth but dropped points in a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley, who keep its survival hopes intact after Zeki Amdouni's 87th-minute penalty committed by the otherwise impressive Andre Onana canceled out Antony's 79th-minute opener for United.

Newcastle United is a point behind United after confirming Sheffield United's return to the Championship with a 5-1 thrashing.

Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield a fifth-minute lead before Newcastle ran riot.

Alexander Isak equalized in the 26th minute and three goals in 15 second half minutes from Bruno Guimaraes, Isak and an own goal make it 4-1 before Callum Wilson scored Newcastle's fifth in the 72nd minute.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes gave Wolverhampton a 2-1 win at home to Luton, for whom Carlton Morris scored an 80th-minute consolation goal.

Both Everton and Brentford are safe from relegation after Idrissa Gueye's 60th-minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 win at home to Brentford, although Nottingham Forest's defeat means Brentford is also safe.

Bournemouth moved into the top half of the table on Sunday with a 3-0 win at home to Brighton thanks to goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert which have given the club a new top-flight record total of 48 points.

Saturday also saw Fulham and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in a game between two sides with nothing to play for other than South London pride.

