Prime Table Tennis League kicks off in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 : The Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh kicked off at the iconic Abhay Prashal in Indore, marking an exciting new chapter in Indian table tennis.

The league, which is already receiving widespread praise from top players like Anusha Kutumbale, Anuj Soni, and Himani Chaturvedi, is expected to elevate the sport in Madhya Pradesh and become a model for similar tournaments across India, according to a release from Prime Table Tennis League.

"We are thrilled to launch the Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh, which promises to take the sport to new heights. With a unique team structure and a diverse talent pool, this league is poised to revolutionize table tennis in India," Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association (MPTTA), Om Soni was quoted in a release from Prime Table Tennis League as saying.

The league features eight teams: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong. The first leg of the tournament will take place from December 13-15, 2024.

The matches began with exciting contests. In Pool A, Match 1, King Pong edged past Ninja 7-6. The highlights of the match included Sumit Mishra and Parmi Pankaj Nagdeve's loss to Kartikey Kaushik and Pooja Sharma 0-2, Atharva Singh's win over Prajjwal Yadav 2-1, and Zakiya Sultan's victory over Hiya Patel 2-0.

In Pool B, Match 2, Lion Warriors narrowly defeated Spartans 7-6. Harsh Sachanandani and Advika Agrawal won against Pratham Batham and Pavi Pardeshi 2-1, while Anuj Soni triumphed over Yash Agarwal 2-0.

In Pool A, Match 3 of the Prime Table Tennis League, Clippers edged out SensaTTion with a thrilling 7-6 victory. The match saw Pankaj & Anusha defeat Shivam & Himani (2-0), while Vansh Chouhan lost to Yashraj Goswami (1-2).

Aanya Trivedi fell to Sumaiya Sultan (0-2), and Abu Bakr & Viaan triumphed over Pranjal & Sarthak (2-1). Anusha Kutumbale defeated Himani Chaturvedi (2-0), and Viaan & Aanya overcame Yashraj & Sumaiya (2-1). The final singles match saw Narendra Singh lose to Kishore Motrwani (1-2). There were no golden singles in this encounter, which ended with a 7-6 scoreline in favor of the Clippers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor