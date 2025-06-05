Prime Volleyball League welcomes Goa Guardians as their 10th Franchise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : The Prime Volleyball League just celebrated its expansion with the addition of the Goa Guardians as the 10th franchise. Based in the state of Goa, the franchise will make its debut in the fourth season, which is set to begin on October 2nd, 2025.

According to a release from Prime Volleyball League, this reaffirms the league's position as one of India's fastest-growing sports leagues, with a new team joining every season since its inception.

Owned by Raju Chekuri, Chairman, President, and CEO of Netenrich, the franchise aims to challenge for leadership in the already fiercely competitive league, which features some of the biggest names in volleyball from India and overseas competing for the prestigious trophy.

Speaking on the announcement, Chekuri, a passionate sports enthusiast said, "Joining the Prime Volleyball League with the Goa Guardians is more than just a team launchit's a long-term investment in Indian volleyball. Our mission is to unlock the incredible athletic potential across rural and urban India, and build a globally competitive platform for talent," as quoted from a release by Prime Volleyball League.

"My dream is to see India compete at the Olympics within the next decade. But that's only possible if we work togetheras one league, one visionto provide massive competitive exposure and world-class development. Goa Guardians is committed to that cause," he added.

Tuhin Mishra, co-owner and exclusive marketing partner of the league said, "Welcoming a new team every season is a testament to the growing footprint and appeal of the Prime Volleyball League across India. We welcome Goa Guardians with open arms to the league; their presence is a major boost as we continue to work towards developing the sport of volleyball in India. There is no dearth of talent and having 10 franchises will further allow more volleyball players from India to earn the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent on the biggest stage."

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League further said, "Goa Guardians is a fantastic addition to our growing family. Mr. Chekuri's vision and commitment to the sport make us extremely confident about what this team will bring to the table. Volleyball is already one of the most popular sports in the country, and this addition is a testament to its growing market presence."

The Goa Guardians will join a dynamic roster of teams representing major cities, Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors.

With the fourth season on the horizon, the league is set to scale new heights, bringing together thrilling action, athletic excellence, passionate fans with a unified goal, to place Indian volleyball on the global map.

The PVL Season 4 player auction is set to take place in Calicut on June 8 and the season will officially begin on October 2.

