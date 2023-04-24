Punjab bats for hosting National Games

Imphal, April 24 Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday demanded hosting rights for Punjab in respect of the national games and Khelo India Games.

Speaking at a national conference of Sports Ministers of the States and UTs here in Manipur capital, which was presided by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Meet Hayer said Punjab has not hosted any edition of National Games or Khelo India Games since 2001.

He said at one time, Punjab was top state in the country in sports but got lagged behind.

"Now, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is putting in its best efforts to make Punjab regain lost glory in sports and the opportunity to host a sports event of national level would give a huge boost to sporting culture in the State. The Punjab government is coming up with the Sports Park under MGNREGA in the villages with gap funding being paid by the Sports Department," said Hayer.

He said the Union government should help with gap funding under the Khelo India scheme or any other scheme.

Coming to the problems faced by the players due to the injuries, the minister said an injury and rehabilitation centre must be set up for the players in the centre of excellence so as to make sure that they recuperate from the injuries.

He cited the example of Olympic athlete Neeraj Chopra in this regard.

Hayer further divulged that a pool should be made of the winning players of the Khelo India Games and these players must be sent to the good centres.

The choicest players from the country should get a good platform for the Olympics, Commonwealth and the Asian Games.



vg/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor