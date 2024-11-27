PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance into next round of Syed Modi International 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 : Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the next round after defeating their respective opponents at the Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame early jitters to secure a 21-17, 21-15 victory over rising star Anmol Kharb in her women's singles round of 32 match, according to Olympics.com.

Paris 2024 Olympians Lakshya Sen and the women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa, along with women's singles players Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda, also progressed to the next round.

Sindhu, ranked 18th in the world, trailed 17-year-old Anmol Kharb by five points at 13-8 in the first game. However, the top-seeded Sindhu relied on her experience to claim 13 of the next 17 points, clinching the opening game.

The 2022 Syed Modi tournament champion maintained her dominance after the change of ends, comfortably moving into the round of 16, where she will face compatriot Ira Sharma.

Paris 2024 Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen, the top seed in men's singles, defeated Malaysia's unseeded Sholeh Aidil 21-12, 21-12. He will next take on Israel's Daniil Dubovenko for a place in the quarter-finals, as per Olympics.com.

Second-seeded Malvika Bansod advanced in the women's singles with a convincing 21-16, 21-7 win over Poland's Wiktoria Dabczynska.

Unnati Hooda, 17, who became the youngest Indian badminton player to win a BWF World Tour title in 2022, defeated Thailand's Thamonwan Nithittikrai 21-12, 21-16 to book her place in the next round.

In women's doubles, the top-seeded pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a dominant 21-12, 21-10 victory over the unseeded duo of Ishu Malik and Tanu Malik. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are scheduled to compete later in the day.

