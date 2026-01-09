PWL 2026 assembles elite coaching line-ups as league prepares for return

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Pro Wrestling League has confirmed high-profile coaching benches across all six franchises ahead of its fifth season, assembling an impressive line-up of Olympians, national team architects and internationally certified coaches as the league prepares for its return in 2026.

Sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), PWL 2026 will be held from January 15 to February 2, marking the league’s comeback after a seven-year gap. The season will feature nine bouts per tie, contested across five men’s and four women’s weight categories, with organisers placing strong emphasis on structured preparation, competitive balance and athlete development.

The announcement of coaching appointments follows record-breaking player auctions and underlines the league’s intent to pair world-class wrestling talent with equally accomplished technical leadership.

Delhi Dangal Warriors will be led by Jagminder Singh as chief coach. A two-time Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient, Jagminder is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian wrestling, having guided several elite athletes, including mentoring Sushil Kumar to India’s first men’s freestyle World Championship gold in 2010. He will be assisted by Vikram Sharma, an accomplished international Greco-Roman coach and former World Police Games champion, who has played a key role in India’s rise on the global wrestling stage.

Maharashtra Kesari have appointed Anil Kumar Mann as chief coach. A former Commonwealth Games medallist, Mann has successfully transitioned from elite competitor to mentor, having coached Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya. He will be supported by Bharti Baghel, a UWW-certified women’s coach and former international wrestler with junior world and Asian championship experience, reflecting the franchise’s focus on blending experience with modern coaching methods.

Haryana Thunders have entrusted their programme to Virender Dahiya, India’s national women’s wrestling coach, as chief coach. Dahiya has been a central figure in India’s dominance in women’s wrestling, with decades of experience across Olympic, World, Asian and Commonwealth competitions. Assisting him is S.B. Prasad, an Indian Air Force officer and seasoned international coach with extensive experience across Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling at U-23 and senior levels.

Punjab Royals will operate under Hargobind Singh Sandhu as chief coach. An Olympian and India’s chief national coach for Greco-Roman wrestling at the Sports Authority of India, Sandhu has guided athletes to medals at Commonwealth, Asian and World events. He will be assisted by Sonu Khatri, a UWW Level 1 and 2 certified coach from the Railways, known for his work across age-group and senior international competitions.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals have appointed Chandra Vijay Singh as Chief Coach. A decorated national coach and former Olympian, Singh has represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games and World Championships and has guided athletes to U-23 world gold. Assisting him is Devki Rajput, one of India’s leading women’s wrestling coaches, recognised for her leadership at the 2025 U20 World Championships and her focus on discipline and holistic athlete development.

UP Dominators will be led by Vinod Kumar as Chief Coach. A Seoul 1988 Olympian, Dronacharya Award recipient and former chief national coach, Kumar brings decades of experience across Olympic cycles, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. He will be supported by Pardeep Kharia, one of India’s youngest international Greco-Roman coaches, UWW Level 1 and 2 certified, with experience across U-17, U-23 and senior Asian competitions.

With the coaching units now in place, PWL 2026 enters its final build-up phase with clarity and structure across all franchises. The appointments complete a key pillar of the league’s reimagined framework, linking elite coaching, global athlete participation and professional governance as the Pro Wrestling League aims to re-establish itself as a premier platform for wrestling in India.

