Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named in men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy squad

Mumbai, Nov 4 The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) junior selection committee announced the teams for the upcoming Men's U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy on Tuesday. The tournament will be held in Hyderabad from November 5 to 11.

One standout name in the squads is Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India head coach and one of the legends of the sport, Rahul Dravid, who is part of Team C led by Aaron George of Hyderabad.

Notably, Anvay was in headlines recently as he led Karnataka’s U-19 team to a victory in the Vinood Mankad Trophy last month. Leading the side from the front, he played a captain’s knock and remained unbeaten on 82 off 93 balls while chasing a target of 236 runs.

Team A: Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Balaji Rao (WK) (CSCS), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), Vineeth V.K (TNCA), Markanday Panchal (UTCA), Satvik Deswal (CAP), V Yashveer (HYCA), Hemchudeshan J (TNCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), Honey Pratap Singh (RCA), Vasu Devani (GCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Ishan Sood (PCA)

Team B: Vedant Trivedi (C) (GCA), Harvansh Singh (VC & WK) (SCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYCA), Sagar Virk (PCA), Sayan Paul (CAB), Vedant Singh Chauhan (PCA), Pranav Pant (DDCA), Ehit Salaria (WK) (UTCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Mohammed Malik (HYCA), Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar (MCA), Vaibhav Sharma (KSCA)

Team C: Aaron George (C) (HYCA), Aaryan Yadav (VC) (PCA), Ankit Chatterjee (CAB), Manikanth Shivanand (KSCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Yash Kasvankar (Goa CA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), Yuvraj Gohil (WK) (SCA), Khilan A Patel (GCA), Kanishk Chouhan (HCA), Aayush Shukla (MPCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Laxman Pruthi (DDCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB), Mohit Ulva (SCA)

Team D: Chandrahas Dash (C) (CAB), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (VC) (GCA), Shanthanu Singh (UPCA), Arnav Bugga (DDCA), Abhinav Kannan (TNCA), Kushagra Ojha (RCA), Aryan Sakpal (WK) (MCA), A. Rapole (WK) (HYCA), Vikalp Tiwari (CSCS), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Aayan Akram (UPCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), M Toshith Yadav (Andhra CA), Solib Tariq (JKCA)

