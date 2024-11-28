Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association to host Physically Disabled Challenger tourney in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 28 Former sports minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday unveiled the four-day Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament 2024 in association with Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) from November 30 to December 3 at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy.

Supported by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Government of Rajasthan, this national-level tournament will feature 56 top differently-abled players from across the country, who will fight for a place in the 20-member Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team.

The selected team will represent India in the much-awaited Four-Nation Quadrilateral Series to be held in Sri Lanka from January 14, 2025, which will include teams from India, the UK, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The tournament is being organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI).

Rathore, the State Sports and Industries Minister, Govt. Of Rajasthan and Olympic silver medallist, unveiled the tournament’s trophy, and extended his best wishes to the players, and wished for the Indian team's best performance and victory in the forthcoming quadrilateral series to be held in Sri Lanka early next year.

Expressing her excitement, Jyotsna Choudhary, President of the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) said, "We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional players representing various states to Jaipur. This tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, determination and sportsmanship. I wish all the participants the very best as they give their all in this highly competitive event."

On this occasion, Rohit Jhalani, head coach of disabled India cricket team said, "This tournament is an opportunity for the 56 differently-abled cricketers identified from across the country to make it to the top 20 in the Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team. Through this tournament, we want to instil confidence in all these exceptional cricketers so that they can make their name shine in society."

The four-day cricket tournament will have six league matches along with a final match. As a T-20 tournament, these matches will be played between four teams - India Seniors, India A, India B and India C -- where each team will play 3-3 matches. There will be two matches played every day and the final will be held on December 3.

