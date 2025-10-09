Rakshit Dahiya Ends Second Round in Tied 30th Place at WATC

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Rakshit Dahiya kept flying the Indian flag high by ending the second round in tied 30th place after carding back-to-back even-par-72 at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) here on Thursday in the ongoing World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy.

The Delhi NCR Cup 2025 winner was 12 strokes behind leader Christiaan Maas of South Africa (12-under 132), as per a release from IGU.

Overnight leader Hiroshi Hirahara Tai of Singapore was lying second at eight-under 136. Team India ended Day 2 in Tied 30th position among 36 nations in the overall standings.

Part of the three-member team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), National Sports Federation for golf, Rakshit started with a birdie on the fifth, followed by six straight pars.

He had a birdie on the 12th but bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes pegged him back.

Another Indian, Deepak Yadav, had a disappointing round that included three bogeys and two double bogeys against a lone birdie for an overall total of eight-over 152.

He was placed joint 90th on the leaderboard. His teammate Arin Ahuja, too, had a bad round, ending Day 2 in tied 96th place with a 36-hole tally of nine-over 153.

