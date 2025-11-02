Real Madrid cruise past Valencia, Villarreal notches easy win in La Liga

Madrid, Nov 2 Real Madrid crush Valencia at the Bernabeu and continued their winning streak at home with seven out of seven victories (five in La Liga and two in the Champions League).

Xabi Alonso's side put the victory on track with a magnificent first half, crowned by a brace from Kylian Mbappe, who has now scored 18 goals in 14 games, and a superb goal from Bellingham. In the second half, Carreras made it 4-0 with a spectacular strike that flew into the top corner.

The game was all-but over at halftime with Real Madrid leading 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring from the penalty spot after handball in the Valencia penalty area.

Mbappe doubled the lead on the half hour with an excellent finish from Arda Guler's cross, and Jude Bellingham added a third after Vinicius Jr saw a penalty saved, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid's superiority was emphasized when Alvaro Carreras fired into the corner of the Valencia goal from a narrow angle to make it 4-0 eight minutes from time.

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-0 with Julian Alvarez's 64th-minute penalty opening the floodgates for the home side.

Thiago Almada doubled the lead in the 77th minute, and Antoine Griezmann added the third in the last minute of normal time.

Villarreal registered a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, who had travelled to the east of Spain after three consecutive wins.

Gerard Moreno opened the scoring midway through the first half for the home side with a powerful angled shot, with Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesana and Ayoze Perez hammering home Villarreal's dominance in the second half.

A late goal from Jon Gorrotxategi gave Real Sociedad a 3-2 win in the Basque derby against Athletic Club, who twice came back from behind.

Brais Mendez opened the scoring after goalkeeper Unai Simon had blocked his initial effort, but Gorka Guruzeta leveled before halftime.

Goncalo Guedes put Real Sociedad back ahead, before Robert Navarro scored from close range against his former club, with the winner coming after the ball fell kindly to Gorrotxategi after two of his teammates badly mishit their shots.

Getafe beat Girona 2-1 on Friday night thanks to goals from Mario Martin after 72 minutes and Borja Mayoral with four minutes to play. The consolation for bottom side Girona came from a Cristhian Stuani penalty deep into injury time.

