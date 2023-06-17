"Reasonably productive session," says Mercedes F1 team driver George Russell ahead of Canadian GP

Montreal [Canada], June 17 : Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell gave a decent performance in the FP2 on Saturday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton finished the session with the fastest timing of 1m 13.718s. Russell finished 0.027s off Hamilton's quickest time. Both Mercedes drivers finished 1 and 2 after the conclusion of FP2.

According to the official website of Formula 1, George Russell said, "It was a reasonably productive session, I don't think we can read much into the timings. Obviously, we did our low fuel qualifying prep towards the end of the session when the track was quicker."

Adding on he said, "Between Barcelona and here, they are two totally different circuits. Barcelona is a super smooth high-speed circuit, here it's incredibly bumpy."

The British national further said, "But I do think the upgrades we brought to the car in Barcelona have helped the limitations we probably would have had more of with the old specification of the car. We need to find out where we are going to be."

"I think we are still on the tail end especially in qualifying pace compared to Ferrari and Aston Martin, they might be even. Valtteri looked quick, maybe an Alpine," said Russell as per the official website of Formula 1.

While concluding he said, "But we always know it comes to us on Sunday, so that's when it's going to matter. It looks to be wet tomorrow, let's see what it brings."

George Russell is in the fifth position in the driver's table with 65 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor