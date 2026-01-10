Record-breaking night at UPKL Season 2 rewrites league benchmarks

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 : Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 witnessed a landmark moment on the final day of the league stage, as multiple league records were rewritten during a historic encounter between Lucknow Lions and Gazab Ghaziabad at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Lucknow Lions produced a dominant performance to register an emphatic 87-36 victory, making it the highest-scoring match in UPKL history, according to a release. The result reflected sustained attacking intensity and tactical sharpness from the league leaders throughout the contest, as they maintained relentless pressure across both halves.

The record-setting night was further highlighted by an extraordinary individual performance from Lucknow Lions' raider Shivam Chaudhary, who set a new UPKL benchmark by scoring 43 raid points in a single match, the highest number of raid points ever recorded by an individual in the league. His relentless raiding dismantled the Gazab defence, repeatedly producing multi-point raids and driving Lucknow's historic total on the scoreboard.

Speaking on the milestone, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of UPKL, said, "This is exactly what UPKL is being built for to give athletes a platform where they can express themselves, grow under pressure, and set new performance benchmarks. When a player delivers a performance of this level, it reflects not just individual talent, but the competitive ecosystem and standards the league is striving to create."

The milestones were achieved during UPKL's high-pressure Do-or-Die Week, a phase of the tournament that consistently delivered decisive encounters and elevated performances. Beyond the numbers, the match underlined the rapid evolution of UPKL in only its second season, with increasing pace, attacking depth, and competitive intensity on display.

As UPKL Season 2 now moves into the knockout stage, the record-breaking night stands as one of the defining highlights of the league phase, reinforcing the tournament's growing stature and its role in shaping the next generation of kabaddi performers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor