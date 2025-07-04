Renshaw and Sangha handed leadership roles as Australia A hosts Sri Lanka A

New Delhi, July 4 Australia’s selectors have signaled a fresh approach to their talent pipeline, appointing Matt Renshaw and Jason Sangha as captains for the upcoming Australia A series against Sri Lanka A in Darwin.

Renshaw will lead the side in the three-match 50-over series starting Friday at Marrara Oval, while Sangha will take charge for the two four-day matches from July 13 and 20.

In a surprise move, selectors bypassed the experienced Nathan McSweeney—South Australia’s Sheffield Shield-winning skipper and a regular Australia A captain—to hand leadership opportunities to Renshaw and Sangha.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey explained the decision as part of a broader vision: “The Australia A programme is often used to provide development opportunities for players who haven’t had as much leadership experience. Nathan will continue to provide leadership within the group through his experience and support for Matt and Jason.”

Renshaw, 29, better known as a red-ball specialist with 14 Test caps, has limited captaincy experience—having led Somerset in just two Royal London Cup games in 2022. However, his List A batting credentials are impressive, particularly at No. 4 where he averages 45.07 with a strike rate of 97.50.

With Australia set to rebuild their ODI team following the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Renshaw’s left-handed versatility and white-ball form—including recent blistering centuries for Queensland—make him a genuine contender for national selection ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Sangha, 25, brings greater captaincy experience, having led New South Wales, Sydney Thunder in the BBL, and Australia’s Under-19 World Cup side. After a standout Shield season for South Australia, where he amassed 704 runs at 78.22 with three centuries, including a match-winning ton in the final, Sangha is firmly in the frame for a Test middle-order role.

While selectors are hunting for future top-order options, Sangha’s record at No. 4—averaging 45.25—stands out.

The series also offers a platform for others to press their claims. McSweeney, Kurtis Patterson, and Jake Weatherald have the chance to strengthen their Test cases, while young guns Campbell Kellaway and Oliver Peake will aim to catch the eye under the guidance of first-time Australia A coach Tim Paine.

Australia A one-day squad: Sam Elliott, Matt Gilkes, Bryce Jackson, Zanden Jeh, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Ollie Peake, Josh Philippe, Jack Nisbet, Matt Renshaw (c), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton

Sri Lanka A one-day squad: Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara (c), Lasith Croospulle, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shiran Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara, Pramod Madushan, Mohamed Shiraz, Dushan Hemantha, Wanuja Sahan.

