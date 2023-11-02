Rohaan Madesh to make his F4 debut at Chennai

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], November 2 : Teenager Rohaan Madesh, a multiple national champion in karting, is raring to go after a constructive two days of testing, in the maiden FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship, which begins at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.

The 16-year Bengaluru student of Canadian International School, Rohaan Madesh, won the senior class Rotax Max Indian National Karting Championship 2022 and he will be one of the three Indian racers in the F4 Indian championship, according to a release.

After making his karting debut in a full season in 2017, Rohaan dominated the karting scene and took a podium finish in the Asia Max Championship at Malaysia.

Later in 2018, he represented India at the X30 World Championship in France, and the next year he took part in the Rotax World Finals, also in France. In 2021, he won the X30 National Championship and went on to win the Rotax Max Nationals in 2022.

And the highlight of his career came at the Rotax Max World Finals at Portimao, Portugal, where he won a heat and also qualified for the finals, a proud achievement for an Indian karter.

"I am really excited and looking forward to competing in the Indian F4 Championship. India is where I started racing and it's a privilege to continue doing so right here at home with the Indian F4," he said, according to the release, after his name was announced for the event.

"I would like to thank the sponsors and organisers for making this dream possible. I am honoured and I am very proud to be part of the maiden F4 in India," the Peregrine Racing product concluded.

The F4 Indian Championship is a single-seater motorsport series based in India. The series is run to the FIA's Formula 4 regulations and is organised by Racing Promotions Private Limited. The inaugural season's first race was originally scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit which hosted the Formula E last season, but was shifted to MIC as the Telangana Elections were announced.

