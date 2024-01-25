Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Storm into their First-Ever Australian Open Final

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have advanced to their first-ever Australian Open final after defeating ZZ Zhang and Tomas Machac at the Rod Laver Arena.Bopanna and Ebden, who became the number 1 ranked men's doubles pair following their win in the quarter-final, overcame a stern test from Zhang and Machac to advance to the final of the 2024 Australian Open.

The Indo-Australian pair beat Zhang and Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 to book a spot in the final. With this win, the pair reached back-to-back finals in Grand Slams, having reached the final of the 2023 US Open as well.Bopanna and Ebden will now face either the all-Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli or the German duo of Dominik Koepfer and Yannick Hanfmann.

Speaking after their win, Bopanna said playing together with Ebden for so long helped them get through the difficult tie-breaker against Zhang and Machac.“Playing those matches together and this partnership together got us through those tie-breaks. Even though they say tennis is an individual sport, there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes. A big team has helped me get to this stage,” said Bopanna.