Run for Unity Marathon flags off in Pune to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Union Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol and former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav flagged off the Run for Unity Marathon to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday.

Murlidhar Mohol highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision behind the 'Run for Unity' initiative while addressing the marathon organised in Pune.

"PM Narendra Modi had this idea that every year, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Run for Unity marathon should be organised... We have organised the Run for Unity marathon in Pune since last year. Twenty-one thousand runners participated in today's marathon... Fit India is essential for a Viksit Bharat..." Murlidhar Mohol told ANI.

Hosts India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, with the tournament guaranteed to crown a new champion.

The winner at the DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women's Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. It will also be the first Women's Cricket World Cup final that will not feature Australia or England, according to Olympics.com.

Sunday's title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England to lose by nine runs.

As the Women in Blue gear up to face the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in the Women's World Cup final today, former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav expressed confidence in the team's form and extended his best wishes to the players.

"I want to wish the team well. The kind of performance in the semi-final match, the target that our team chased against Australia, after that, I can say that our girls will show the world their strength. I want Smriti Mandhana to score a century, and we will win," Kedar Jadhav told ANI.

Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol also extended his best wishes to the Indian team for the final and lauded their performance in the semi-final.

"Every Indian is excited for today's match and wants to win the World Cup. After our team's performance against Australia in the semi-final, I want to congratulate our women's team and wish them well..." Murlidhar Mohol said.

