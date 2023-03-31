SAI forms internal committee to inquire into alleged incident at Diploma Girls Hostel in Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 31 : It has been brought to the notice of the Sports Authority of India that an alleged incident took place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli, Bengaluru on March 28 where a diploma trainee was allegedly filmed by another student at the common girls' washroom at the institute.

Having brought to the notice of officials at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, an internal committee has been formed to inquire further into the matter that has taken place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli.

The Committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. SAI has also facilitated the alleged victim in helping her lodge a police complaint. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the matter was reported to the police and on March 29, the FIR was lodged.

Further, SAI officials have also brought out a suspension letter against the alleged miscreant and asked her to vacate the hostel. She has been allowed to vacate the hostel on March 30th after clearance from the police.

