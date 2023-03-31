SAI recognises their meritorious coaches and players for the year

New Delhi, March 31 The Sports Authority of India (SAI) felicitated their meritorious players and coaches for the year and gave them SAI Institutional Awards 2022-23, celebrating their 39th Foundation Day with a first-of-its-kind cultural event - Sangat.

The grand celebrations, which were held in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, had Honourable Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur as their chief guest who gave away the awards.

The event also felicitated Sports Padmasree awardees of the year 2022, who have also been SAI Coaches and/or players Gurcharan Singh (Cricket), Capt. Shriram Singh (Athletics), Rani Rampal (Hockey), Mariyappan (Para Athlete), Late N Dingko Singh (Boxing) award collected by his wife Babai Devi.

SAI also recognised the four women boxers who have emerged from SAI Schemes and won India gold medals at the recently concluded Women Boxing World Championships. They are Nitu from SAI NCOE, Rothak; Nihkat Zareen of SAI Training Centre, Visakhapatnam, Lovina Borgohain from SAI NCOE, Guwahati and Saweety Boora from of STC Hisar & SAI NCOE, Rohtak.

SAI also gave away awards to 16 of their best coaches and gave a reward of Rs 50,000 each to them.

