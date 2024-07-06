Saika Ishaque in reserves as India announce squad for Women's Asia Cup T20 in Sri Lanka

Mumbai, July 6 Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian Women's team to Sri Lanka for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Asia Cup T20, which is set to take place in Dambulla, from July 19. The in-form Smriti Mandhana, who top-scored for India in the three-match ODI series, will continue to be the vice-captain of the squad.

The one major surprise in the squad is the inclusion of Saika Ishaque among the travelling reserves. Meghna Singh was also included in the reserves for the tournament all matches of which will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

"The Women’s Selection Committee on Saturday announced the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024 which is set to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a release on Saturday.

India, who are in Group A in the tournament, will play their opening game of the tournament against Pakistan on July 19. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will then take on UAE on July 21 followed by their clash against Nepal on July 23 in the group stage of the tournament.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.

