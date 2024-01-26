Sania Mirza Admits Regret Over Marrying Shoaib Malik Against Public Opposition

Pakistani ex-cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010. Their marriage created a lot of controversy in both countries. There were rumors of him living separately from Sania and his son, but neither of them ever talked about it. A few days ago, Shoaib Ibrahim posted photos of his wedding to his rumored girlfriend, Pakistani actor Sana Javed which came as a huge shock. This sudden news caused a stir, as no one knew that he and Sania Mirza had gotten divorced through Khula (the Muslim way of divorce).

Sania Mirza was engaged to Sohrab Mirza, but she broke off the engagement and got married to Shoaib Malik. The marriage between Sania Mirza and Shoaib was a very controversial topic, with many opposing it. People even gathered near Sania's house to protest against her marriage. However, she didn't listen to anyone and married her love Shoaib. Now, she regrets it. Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif revealed that he had a chance to talk with Sania after their marriage. When asked about her reaction, Sania said she was not happy and that she should have listened to her people who tried to stop her from marrying Shoaib, but she ignored them.

Naeem alleges that Shoaib's family was not pleased with his marriage to Sania Mirza. None of Shoaib's family members were present at their wedding. Naeem contends that Sania has no problems with Shoaib's family members and claims that she stated Shoiab's sister-in-law has made a significant contribution to her career.