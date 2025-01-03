Second edition of Ice Hockey League to begin in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 3 : The Ice Hockey League returns to Ladakh for its second season, scheduled to take place from January 4 to January 13 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh.

This year's league aims to build on the momentum of its inaugural edition, which saw a total of 6000 spectators, once again bringing together local talent from across the region.

The Ice Hockey League 2025 will feature a total of 30 matches - 23 in the men's category and 10 in the women's, over a span of 10 days. The men's tournament is structured into two groups of five teams each, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals. The women's tournament will also follow a two-group round-robin format, with three and two teams in each group, followed by semi-finals and then finals on January 12. The men's championship final is set for January 13.

The League, set to take place following the Losar festivities, aims to provide a sense of community engagement while encouraging players to remain active during the winter months. The initiative is part of Royal Enfield's Social Mission in Ladakh to showcase local talent and also foster the development of Ice hockey as a key sport in the region.

Teams and Tournament Details

Men's Teams:

- Changla Blasters

- Kangs Sing

- Zangskar Chadar Tamers

- Maryul Spawo

- Shakar Chiktan Royals

- Sham Wolves

- Purig Warriors

- Changthang Shans

- United Nubra

- Humas Warriors

Women's Teams:

- Maryul Spamo

- Sham Eagles

- Changla Lamo

- Skara Chiktan Queens

- Humas Queens

In preparation for the league, Royal Enfield conducted extensive training and scouting camps across Ladakh, including Drass, Zanskar, Nubra, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan, Leh and Changthang. The players were trained by coaches who underwent specialized training in Delhi in December 2024 under the mentorship of Darryl Easson, an IIHF-certified coach-instructor who has previously coached for the national teams in the UK and Hungary.

