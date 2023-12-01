Senior national shooting: Army Marksmanship Unit dominates Free Pistol event

New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 1 Shooters of the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) dominated the men’s 50m Pistol discipline at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Pistol events, presently underway at the M.P. State Shooting Academy Range in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Bishal Shrestha won the men’s event with a score of 563 with teammate Ashish Chaudhary second with 560. Amanpreet Singh of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was third with 557.

Bishal won a double, bagging gold in the team event along with Ravinder Singh and former India international Jitu Rai with a combined score of 1657.

The pistol events started after the shotgun competitions at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

The shotgun events on Thursday saw Ganemat Sekhon win a second national title in two days, bagging the title in the company of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, as the duo notched up gold in the skeet mixed team event.

The Punjab pair were in fine form through the day, topping qualifications first with a score of 140. They then went on to defeat the Rajasthan pairing Darshna Rathore and Anantjeet Singh Naruka 47-41 in the gold medal clash. Darshna and Anantjeet had also finished second to the Punjab pair in qualifications with a score of 138.

