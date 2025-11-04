Shafali named North Zone captain as BCCI name squads for Sr. Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy

Mumbai, Nov 4 The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) zonal selection committees announced the squads for the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Tuesday, with India’s World Cup champion Shafali Verma named captain of the North Zone team.

Six teams, namely the Central Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, North East Zone, and South Zone, will participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Nagaland from November 4 to 14.

Verma is the only player from India’s World Cup-winning squad participating in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy. The 21-year-old played only two games in the global tournament after being added to the squad before the semi-final clash against Australia as injury replacement for Pratika Rawal.

However, she put up a match-winning performance in the summit clash against South Africa and was named the Player of the Match for her all-round performance, where she scored 87 runs in the first innings before picking two key wickets in the next.

Another notable inclusion in the squads is Niki Prasad, Verma’s Delhi Capitals teammate and the 2025 U19 World Cup-winning captain, who will be leading the South Zone in the tournament.

Squads

Central Zone: Nuzhat Parween (C & WK) (RSPB), Nikita Singh (VC) (MPCA), Simran Dilbahadur (RSPB), Neha Badwaik (CSCS), Anushka Sharma (MPCA), Vaishnavi Sharma (MPCA), Shuchi Upadhyay (MPCA), Ananya Dubey (MPCA), Mona Meshram (VCA), Suman Meena (RCA), Disha Kasat (VCA), Sampada Dixit (UPCA), Anjali Singh (UPCA), Amisha Bahukhandi (CAU), Nandani Kashyap (WK) (CAU)

East Zone: Mita Paul (C) (CAB), Ashwani Kumari (VC) (JSCA), Priyanka Luthra (JSCA), Dhara Gujjar (CAB), Tanushree Sarkar (CAB), Rashmi Gudhia (WK) (JSCA), Jintimani Kalita (Assam CA), Rashmi Dey (Assam CA), Tanmayee Behera (OCA), Sushree Dibyadarshini (OCA), Titas Sahu (CAB), Saika Ishaque (CAB), Arti Kumari (JSCA), Mamta Paswan (JSCA), Priyanka Acharjee (TCA)

North East Zone: Debasmita Dutta (C) (MECA), Nabam Yapu (VC) (ARCA), Kiranbala Haorungbam (MNCA), Lalrinfeli Pautu (CAM), Riticia Nongbet (MECA), Najmeen Khatun (WK) (NCA), Samayita Pradhan (SICA), Priyanka Kurmi (SICA), Vipeni (NCA), Nandika Kumari (SICA), Nabam Abhi (ARCA), Pranita Chettri (SICA), Solina Jaba (MECA), Primula Chettri (SICA), Ranjita Koijam (MNCA)

North Zone: Shafali Verma (C) (HCA), Shweta Sehrawat (VC) (DDCA), Deeya Yadav (HCA), Ayushi Soni (DDCA), Taniya Bhatia (WK) (UTCA), SM Singh (HPCA), Bharti Rawal (DDCA), Bawandeep Kour (JKCA), Mannat Kashyap (PCA), Amandeep Kaur (HCA), Komalpreet Kour (PCA), Ananya Sharma (JKCA), Soni Yadav (DDCA), Nazma (DDCA), Nandini (UTCA)

West Zone: Anuja Patil (C) (MHCA), Sayali Satghare (VC) (MCA), Poonam Khemnar (BCA), Dharani Thappetla (SCA), Tejal Hasabnis (MHCA), Saima Thakor (MCA), Humairaa Kazi (MCA), Ira Jadhav (MCA), Kiran Navgire (MHCA), Amrita Joseph (BCA), Kesha Patel (BCA), Arshia Dhariwal (GCA), Umeshwari Jethva (WK) (SCA), Simran Patel (GCA), Ishita Khale (MHCA)

South Zone: Niki Prasad (C) (KSCA), Sabbineni Meghana (VC) (ACA), Kamalini G (WK) (TNCA), Vrinda Dinesh (KSCA), Yuvashri K (CAP), Asha Sobhana (KCA), Challuru Prathyusha (CAP), Pranavi Chandra (KCA), Sahana Pawar (KSCA), Sayali Anil Lonkar (CAP), Madiwala Mamatha (WK) (HYCA), Sajana Sajeevan (KCA), Monica Patel (KSCA), Shabnam Shakil (ACA), Anusha Sundaresan (TNCA)

