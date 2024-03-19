Sharath Kamal is highest-ranked Indian player in latest ITTF rankings

New Delhi, March 19 Achanta Sharath Kamal, the seasoned table tennis maestro, reclaimed the India No. 1 spot with a staggering leap in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings following a dream run at the recent Singapore Smash.

His remarkable resurgence followed a spellbinding performance at the Singapore Smash that ended with a loss in the quarterfinals. Despite beginning the competition as a qualifier, the 41-year-old Sharath advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating World Nos. 13 Darko Jorgic and 22 Omar Assar.

Consequently, the current Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medallist has shot up to 34th place in the men's singles rankings from 88th place. Harmeet Desai (65th) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian men in the top 100.

In women's singles, Manika Batra continues to reign supreme as the highest-ranked Indian paddler, retaining her distinguished status despite a minor setback of slipping down two spots to 38th in the list.

Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula's stellar performance has seen her ascend three places to secure the 47th position, further solidifying India's prowess in the international table tennis arena. Yashaswini Ghorpade is ranked World No. 100 in the latest rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor