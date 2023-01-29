Shiva Narwal was inspired by elder brother, Paralympics medalist Manish to take up shooting as sport

One of India's top shooters and Tokyo Paralympics Gold Medalist Manish Narwal created history in the year 2021 when he won India a Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics while setting a new World Record.

His feat not only got him the prestigious Khel Ratna Award but also inspired hundreds of kids to take up shooting and live their sporting passion.

But much before his exploits of 2021, Manish had inspired someone much closer home to not only take up shooting but to follow his footsteps and make a mark for himself in the field - His younger brother Shiva Narwal.

Shiva won Gold in the 2020 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games and then again in the 2021 edition of the Games. The 17-year-old, also made his senior debut at the Egypt World Championships last year and had even come close to winning the Paris Olympic Quota when reached the Finals of the 10m Air Pistol event and finished 8th.

He then used the disappointment of missing the World Championships medal to drive him at the Asian Airgun Championship and win Gold in the Men's Air Pistol event.

While Manish has now established himself as one of the best para-shooters in the country, Shiva's current aim is not only to win another medal at the Khelo India Youth Games but finish his hat trick of Gold.

"I am really happy that I have been selected for Khelo India Youth Games 2022 again. In the past, my performance in KIYG 2020 and KIYG 2021 has been really good and I hope that my performance continues to be good in Madhya Pradesh as well and that I win a Gold, once again for Haryana," said Shiva as quoted by a Khelo India release.

When asked if there is any added pressure being Manish's brother, the youngster is quick to back him up and say, "He is always there to help me. My elder sister and brother both do shooting and I started shooting after seeing Manish perform really well in the air pistol events," Shiva said.

He then went on to add "Manish always supports me if I have any problem in shooting and is always there to help me."

In the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Shiva had a dominating score of 588 in the qualification phase which was five points better than his teammate Samrat Rana who was second after him. While he had gone on to win Gold later at the event, parallelly his sister Shikha Narwal had gone on win Bronze in the Girl's 10m Air Pistol event.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Madhya Pradesh is starting on January 30 and will go on till February 11.

It will see multiple Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes taking to the field.

This elevates the magnitude of the games as the TOPS athletes, who are international achievers already, will inspire the grassroots-level athletes to up the ante and provide a tough contest.

Close to a total of 6000 athletes are set for the competition that will take place in 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar), Balaghat and in New Delhi.

The Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; with water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. Water sports disciplines like Canoe Slalom, Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing will also feature alongside the usual sports and the indigenous games. Fencing is also being included.

Shiva is one of these TOPS Development Athletes taking part.

( With inputs from ANI )

