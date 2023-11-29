Shooter Sift Kaur wins back to back 3P nationals

New Delhi, Nov 29 Sift Kaur Samra, finals world record holder and reigning Asian Games champion, won her second women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) nationals on the bounce, getting the better of her Punjab senior Anjum Moudgil in the final match played here at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

Sift shot a score of 465.7 to Anjum’s 463.8, to win the title at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Rifle events, even as Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh came third with 452.

The Punjab duo also landed the team gold in the process. Haryana’s Nischal was the other star of the day, creating a new qualifications national record with a score of 595. That effort helped her top the round with Sift’s 593 giving her second place. Ash was third with 590 while Anjum bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 587.

In the final, Anjum, the senior pro, took the lead after the first 15 Kneeling positions shots, but Sift overtook her after the 15-Prone shots and never looked back. Sift had also shot a perfect 200, just like Nischal, in the position in qualifying. Whatever hopes Anjum had of overhauling Sift’s charge in the final, evaporated with a 9.8 for her 43rd shot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor