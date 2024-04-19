Shuttler Sukant Kadam to face India's Abhijeet Sakhuja in QFs of Spanish Para Badminton tournament

Madrid [Spain], April 19 : Ace Para shuttler Sukant Kadam reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing Spanish Para Badminton tournament in Vitoria Spain.

The shuttler will face India's Abhijeet Sakhuja in the quarterfinals.

Sukant kickstarted the tournament positively with an easy win over Germany's Nils Boening. The match lasted only 26 minutes and the score read 21-11 and 21-15 and was completely dominated by Sukant.

In the second match of Group C, Sukant defeated France's Pierre Delsol in straight sets to secure his place in the round of 16. Sukant never looked like losing the 23-minute match, the final score read 21-10 and 21-9.

In the pre-quarter Sukant had a close game with Denmark's Mads Voigt Eriksen, the match was competitive but all through the game Sukant was in command.

The first set went in favour of Denmark's Mads Voigt Eriksen, but Sukant made a strong comeback in the second and third set.

The shuttler outplayed his opponent in the last 2 sets and made a strong comeback winning the game 19-21,21-13 and 21-14.

