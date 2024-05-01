Sidra Nawaz omitted as Pakistan announce Nida Dar-led side for white-ball England tour

Lahore, May 1 Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz, who was part of Pakistan women’s ODI squad for the recent home series against the West Indies, but did not get to play a game, is a notable omission from the 17-member squad selected for the upcoming white-ball tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said veteran off-spin all-rounder Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from May 11-17 and in as many ODIs from May 23-29.

This will be Pakistan’s first overseas tour after the retirement of veteran batter and former skipper Bismah Maroof. Sidra’s omission comes as Pakistan have two wicketkeeper-batters in Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi.

The ODIs are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle. Pakistan had recently lost 3-0 to West Indies in ODIs at home and are 3-0 behind in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the visitors.

Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

In addition to the six white-ball matches on tour of England, Pakistan will also play two warm-up games (T20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on May 9 and 21 respectively. For their first England tour since 2016, the national side will leave on May 5.

Pakistan women’s squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor