Signing for Liverpool was a 'no-brainer' for Jeremie Frimpong

New Delhi, July 23 Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Jeremie Frimpong reflected on his move to Liverpool. The Dutch full-back spoke about how smoothly the transfer came together, shared his ambitions for the years ahead at Anfield, and delivered a message of gratitude and commitment to the Liverpool supporters.

Frimpong signed for the Reds ahead of the 2025-26 season as a replacement to Trent Alexander Arnold. Alongside the Dutch full-back, German forward Florian Wirtz also traded Bayer Leverkusen for Merseyside.

"Thank you. It is an honour to be here at Liverpool. My family and my partner are very excited for me. I’m truly grateful and looking forward to what lies ahead. It all happened quite smoothly. When Liverpool showed interest, for me it was a no-brainer. I told my agents — whatever it takes, just get it done," Frimpong told JioHotstar.

Frimpong played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s sensational 2023–24 campaign, contributing 30 goals and 44 assists across 190 appearances during his four-and-a-half-year stint. Under Xabi Alonso, Frimpong helped the club secure an unbeaten Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, with their remarkable 51-game unbeaten streak finally coming to an end in the UEFA Europa League final.

His performances earned him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for two consecutive years — a testament to his consistency and attacking prowess down the right flank.

Born in Amsterdam, Frimpong began his footballing journey in Manchester City’s youth academy before moving to Celtic in 2019. In Scotland, he quickly made a name for himself, helping the club to a domestic treble during his brief stint before earning a move to the Bundesliga.

"I want to look at my tablet in five years and be able to say — I won this trophy, that trophy, and more. Then, talk to my family, friends, and teammates and say — we have had a great five years. That’s the goal,” he added.

On the international stage, Frimpong debuted for the Netherlands in October 2023 and has since earned 12 caps and scored once for the Oranje. His speed, directness, and versatility make him an ideal addition to Liverpool’s evolving tactical setup.

"To all the Liverpool fans — I am going to give my all. My energy, my work rate — everything I have. Hopefully, we can win together, celebrate together, and experience it all as one. I’m just excited to be here. Thank you for welcoming me. I won’t let you down, and I’ll bring the energy you expect,” Frimpong concluded.

