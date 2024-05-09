Siliguri Strikers unveiled as newest franchise of Bengal Pro T20 League

Kolkata, May 9 Aiming to work at the grassroots level in Bengal cricket, Siliguri Strikers, the team of Servotech Power Systems, has been unveiled as the newest franchise in the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to get underway from June 11 at the Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers will be representing the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly, India legend and former captain Sourav Ganguly and legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami recently unveiled the championship trophy of the Bengal Pro T20 League at a glamorous ceremony in the city upping the ante to win the first title.

During the trophy unveiling event, Servotech Power Systems Ltd.'s Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia and Director Sarika Bhatia were felicitated.

"We envision Servotech Siliguri Strikers as not just a team, but a catalyst for cricketing excellence at the grassroots level in Bengal. Our journey in the Bengal Pro T20 League will not merely be about winning matches but also about nurturing talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship," said Rishabh Bhatia, the Marketing Head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

"The Bengal Pro T20 League is all about expressing yourself on the big stage of Bengal cricket. I'm confident that Servotech Siliguri Strikers will be as competitive as any other team in the league and continue our cricketing traditions," said the CAB President.

