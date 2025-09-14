Simmons Bank Open: Rayhan Thomas slips to T-17 on day-3

Franklin [US], September 14 : Rayhan Thomas carded an even par round on the third day of the Simmons Bank Open at the Vanderbilt Legends Club Thomas on the Korn Ferry Tour. The only Indian left in the field, Thomas now sits at T-17 with a total score of nine under par.

Thomas, who is trying to retain his full status on the Korn Ferry Tour, started the third round with a birdie but consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes hurt him. Thomas improved his score with late birdies on the 14th and 16th holes, but a final hole bogey saw him finish the day with an even par score and lose five spots on the leaderboard.

A T-17 finish would likely see Thomas finish close to 100th on the rankings.

Zach Bauchou leads into the final round after carding a score of 6-under 64 for the third round. Bauchou leads the field by one stroke with a score of 17 under par (65-64-64). Bauchou made six birdies in his third round, and for the second time this week, he has played a bogey-free round. His only bogey this week was on the first hole in the second round.

In second place is Austin Hitt who slipped down on spot after carding a third round of 3-under 67 with a total score of 16 under par (66-61-67). Hitt shot six birdies and three bogeys on the third day.

