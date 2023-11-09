"So much to look forward...": Nita Ambani on inclusion of cricket in LA 2028 Olympics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 : After inaugurating Reliance Retail's Swadesh stores in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said that it was a historic International Olympic Committee (IOC) session when Cricket was declared an Olympic sport.

"We had the honour to host the Olympics Session in India after 40 years. So, it is after 40 years that we have brought the Olympic movement back into India, and it was such a historic session when Cricket was declared as an Olympic sport and what better to have it declared than when the World Cup is happening in India? PM Narendra Modi said that India will bid for the Youth Olympics in 2030 and the Summer Olympics in 2036. So, I think it is so much to look forward to, especially for the young generation of our country," Nita Ambani said.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani inaugurated the first 'Swadesh' store by Reliance Retail in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Wednesday.

Reliance Retail's Swadesh stores will present India to the world "through its centuries-old art forms and creative expressions" and will also pry open sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and craftspersons to ensure that their work continues to be treasured in a world that is evolving rapidly, a release said.

"This is in line with the objective of Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), to play a pivotal role in addressing India's developmental challenges through innovative yet sustainable solutions," it said.

Swadesh aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally, born out of Reliance Foundation's "long-standing commitment to promoting traditional artists and artisans" and Nita Ambani's vision of "creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience".

