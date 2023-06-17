Sports Ministry increases upper ceiling norms of boarding, lodging for athletes, team officials by 66 pc

New Delhi [India], June 17 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has revised the upper ceiling amount of boarding and lodging for Indian athletes and team officials by 66 per cent.

This is for the athletes and officials participating only in international competitions, under the Ministry's Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Under the newly revised norm, athletes and support staff travelling for approved competitions abroad (foreign exposures) will now be entitled to USD 250 per day, which is an increase of 66 per cent from an earlier norm of USD 150 per day.

The revision has been made taking into consideration the requests from NSFs, wherein they have mentioned that rates for boarding & lodging fixed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the competitions are higher than the existing ceiling of USD 150 per day. These norms for boarding & lodging were fixed way back in November 2015 and it has been eight years since the revision of the same had taken place.

With the increase in the ceiling for boarding and lodging, the NSFs will be able to arrange reasonably better accommodations for athletes when competing and representing the country at various International Competitions.

Further, as per recent trends, the Local Organizing Committees(LOC) of International Competitions are offering a complete hospitality package to the participating teams rather than merely boarding and lodging as was the case earlier.

The package includes boarding, lodging, local transportation, and on some occasions entry fees as well. The total cost of the package is much above USD 150 per person per day. These considerations have necessitated a review of boarding and lodging norms fixed in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor