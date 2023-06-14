Squash World Cup 2023: India start their campaign with opener win against Hong Kong

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : India have started their Squash World Cup 2023 stint with an opening tie game win in the Squash World Cup 2023 against Hong Kong by 4-0 in a Pool B match at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.

The Indian team comprises Asian game medalists Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Tanvi Khanna, and Abhay Singh. All four players won their matches against Hong Kong, as per Olympics.com on Wednesday.

Abhay Singh beat Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa faced Ching Hei Fung and defeated him 7-1, 7-5, 7-5.

Saurav Ghosal playing against Andes Ling, beat him by 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1. Tanvi Khanna beat Toby Tse 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3.

The Squash World Cup 2023 is currently underway at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The fourth edition of the team championship is making a return to the international squash calendar after 12 long years and will run till June 17.

India's pool includes Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia and South Africa. While, Pool A comprises Egypt, Australia, Malaysia, and Colombia.

The Squash World Cup 2023 is being conducted in two phases - the first group stage and the second knockout/classification stage.

For the group stage, the teams have been divided into two pools of four teams each.

India have never won a Squash World Cup title. Australia won the inaugural edition in 1996 while England emerged champions in the second edition in 1999

India will face South Africa in their second game on Wednesday.

