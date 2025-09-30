Sr Men Inter-Departmental Hockey National: Railway, Petroleum, and CAG win on opening day

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 30 On the opening day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Comptroller & Auditor General of India all delivered strong performances and bagged easy victories at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground in Jamshedpur.

In the day’s opening match, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Sahastra Seema Bal 13-0 in Pool B. Gursahibjit Singh was the standout player, scoring four goals (12’, 20’, 44’, 55’). Pankaj also contributed with two goals (13’, 47’).

Additional scorers included Pratap Lakra (21’), Sheshe Gowda BM (25’), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (30’), Shivam Anand (40’), Shamanth CS (51’), Parampreet Singh (57’), and Pardeep Singh (58’), showcasing a dominant and well-rounded team performance.

In Pool A, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 6-1. Talwinder Singh scored twice at 2’ and 56’, Gurjinder Singh netted two goals at 26’ and 31’, while captain Devindar Sunil Walmiki (33’) and Vishwas G (44’) each scored once. Tamil Nadu Police’s only goal was scored by Mathan M at 17’.

In Pool B's final match of the day, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India defeated Punjab & Sind Bank 6-3. Thrishul Ganapathi H. scored the first goal in the 11th minute, followed by Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti's goals in the 15th and 42nd minutes.

Ganesh Majji added another in the 29th minute, Sarfaraz Khanpathan Aamid scored in the 32nd, and Surya Prakash Potluri scored in the 34th, extending the lead. Punjab & Sind Bank fought back with Jaskaran Singh scoring twice in the 36th and 60th minutes, and Santa Singh netting in the 47th minute. However, CAG’s early lead ultimately secured the win.

Results:

Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Sahastra Seema Bal 13-0 in Pool B.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board beat Tamil Nadu Police 6-1 in Pool A

Comptroller & Auditor General of India beat Punjab & Sind Bank 6-3 in Pool B.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor