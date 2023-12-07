SSP Chawrasia Invitational: Bajaj, Lohan clubhouse leaders on rain-hit opening day

Kolkata, Dec 7 Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj and Abhinav Lohan of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, were the joint clubhouse leaders on the rain-hit opening day of the INR 1 crore SSP Chawrasia Invitational 2023 played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

Divyanshu and Abhinav shot scores of even-par 72 in testing conditions as it rained for most of the day with varying intensity.

There were two stoppages in play of a total duration of 90 minutes on day one due to the rain. As a result, round one could not be completed on Thursday.

Out of a total field of 126, only 66 players playing in the first session could complete their first round on Thursday when play was suspended at 4:45 pm local time due to fading light.

The remaining 60 players will resume round one on Friday at 6:30 am. Round two will commence after the completion of round one.

Divyanshu Bajaj, playing at his home course, scored three birdies and an equal number of bogeys while Abhinav Lohan made three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey. The thick rough this year adds to the challenge of playing at the RCGC.

Defending champion Manu Gandas fired a 75 while tournament host SSP Chawrasia returned a 78.

Among those out on the course with unfinished rounds, Syed Saqib Ahmed of Bengaluru was the best-placed being two-under through nine holes thanks to three birdies and a bogey. PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan was one-under through nine holes while Kartik Sharma and American Varun Chopra were both one-under through six holes. Rahil Gangjee, who grew up playing at the RCGC, was even-par through nine holes.

