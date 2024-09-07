Sub-jr Men, Women Inter-Zone Hockey: East Zone win women's title; North lift men's crown

Narwana/Ranchi, Sep 7 East Zone in the women’s category and North Zone in the men’s category were crowned champions of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024 after defeating SAI Shakti and East Zone, respectively. Meanwhile, West Zone defeated SAI Bal in the women’s category, and SAI Academy beat West Zone in the men’s category to finish third.

In the women’s final, in Narwana, East Zone beat SAI Shakti 3-1. Manjhi Pushpa (34’) opened the account for East Zone but Manjinder (45’) answered back with a goal for SAI Shakti. Minz Priyanka (48’) and Guria Sushmita (55’) scored in the last quarter to seal the title for East Zone.

West Zone defeated SAI Bal 4-1 in the Women’s 3rd/4th Place match. West Zone built a four-goal cushion after braces from Sidar Madhu (9’, 17’) and Bhabar Keshar (20’, 51’). The only goal for SAI Bal was scored by Bharti (58’).

In the men’s final, in Ranchi, North Zone defeated East Zone 3-1. East Zone scored the first goal through Nicolas Topno (10’) but North Zone flipped the switch and goals from captain Rahul Yadav (24’) and Rajbhar Prahalad (48’, 59’) turned the game in their favour.

SAI Academy beat West Zone 2-1 in the men’s 3rd/4th place match. Amit Dayal (6’) scored first for SAI – Academy, followed by a goal from Oram Ranjit (30’). West Zone answered through Kumar Vivek’s (25’) goal but failed to threaten further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor