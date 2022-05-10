Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Punjab, M.P, Bengal score easy wins

Panaji (Goa), May 10 Hockey Bengal, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Punjab won their respective pool matches comfortably on the seventh day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship 2022, here on Tuesday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-1 in Pool C. Karan Shaw (30', 57') scored a brace while Aman Kumar Thakur (33') and Ayush Prasad (34') also found the net for the winning side. The hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu's lone goal was scored by Praveen A in the 45th minute.

In Pool H matches, Hockey Chandigarh outplayed Hockey Assam 11-2, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 8-0.

In the first match of Pool H, Gurpreet Singh (1', 9', 18') and captain Gurjeet Singh (9', 13', 31') slammed a hat-trick each, while Komalpreet Singh (20'), Karanjot Singh (27'), Rajveer Gill (36'), Fateh Singh (41') and Pankaj Sharma (58') struck a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. Assam Hockey's two goals were scored by Dhananjoy Mandal (55') and Manasrij Boro (59').

In the other Pool H tie, Hockey Madhya Pradesh outplayed Hockey Maharashtra 8-0. Captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (2', 11', 43') struck a hat-trick, while Karan Gautam (22', 38') scored a brace for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Siddharth Ben (3'), Ritendra Pratap Singh (15'), and Azad Sultani (36') were the other goal-getters for the winning team.

In the penultimate match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Goans Hockey 12-0 in Pool F. Lovenoor Singh (5', 35', 46') and Prabhjot Singh (34', 52', 55') struck a hat-trick each, while Prabhdeep Singh (11', 47') scored a brace. Besides, Pritpal Singh (13'), Harpreet Singh (36'), Japnit Singh (41'), and Rohan Bhushan (43') scored a goal apiece for Hockey Punjab.

