Sudirman Cup badminton: China sweeps aside Malaysia to reach semis

Xiamen (China), May 2 Hosts China swept aside Malaysia 3-0 in the Sudirman Cup quarterfinals here on Friday, securing a spot in the last-four stage of the world badminton mixed-team championship.

The host nation dominated from the start, with mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overcoming Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-17, 21-17, before China's Shi Yuqi delivered a commanding 21-6, 21-14 victory over Leong Jun Hao in the men's singles. "I found my form quickly in the first game. Though my opponent fought harder in the second, I was fully prepared," Shi said.

Tokyo Olympic women's singles champion Chen Yufei sealed the win, crushing Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-8, 21-7 in just 32 minutes, reports Xinhua. "As a team competition, we all give our utmost to contribute points. Our unity eases the pressure," Chen remarked.

China will next face Japan, which defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0.

In other quarterfinals, Jonatan Christie defeated world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, powering Indonesia to a 3-1 victory over Thailand, while South Korea, led by Paris Olympic champion An Se-young, ousted Denmark 3-1.

Japan swept past Chinese Taipei 3-0 earlier on Friday with Koki Watanabe getting the better of Chou Tien Chen 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 in a men's singles match lasting nearly one and a half hours.

In the women's singles, former World Champion Akane Yamaguchi overcame Wen Chi Hsu 21=9, 17-21, 21-18 in an hour-long encounter.

Chasing a historic fourth consecutive title, China remains the most successful team in Sudirman Cup history with 13 trophies. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the champion to be crowned on Sunday.

