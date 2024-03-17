Suryaveer Singh Bhullar unanimously elected president of Indian Pickleball Association

Mumbai, March 17 Suryaveer Singh Bhullar has been unanimously elected as the president of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). The polls took place during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), here.

“I hope to create a united front for pickleball in India and in the coming years turn India into the leader in the sport. There is a lot of work to be done ahead and I hope to do justice to the responsibility given to me. The future for pickleball is extremely bright in India and it is our responsibility to unearth and hone the talent that is available to ensure that the right opportunities are given to the players both at the national and international level.” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar on his appointment as IPA chief.

During his tenure as president of the Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA) over the past two years, Suryaveer has played a major role in fostering the expansion of Pickleball throughout the state of Gujarat. Thanks to his efforts, Gujarat has emerged as the epicenter of Pickleball, boasting the highest number of courts and players in the country.

Suryaveer's leadership has also secured the prestigious World Pickleball Championship for Gujarat this year, slated to take place in Ahmedabad from October 24-27. Upon assuming the presidency of IPA, he outlined his ambitious roadmap for the future, emphasising the strategic growth of Pickleball across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor