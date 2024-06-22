T20 World Cup: Kyle Mayers replaces injured Brandon King in West Indies squad

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 22 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Kyle Mayers as a replacement player in the West Indies squad ahead of their match against co-hosts United States of America (USA) in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday (IST time).

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has approved Mayers as a replacement for Brandon King, who sustained a side strain during their match against England in the Group stage. Mayers is expected to join the squad on Saturday.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 consisted of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Johnny Grave (CEO, Cricket West Indies), and Kass Naidoo (Independent Representative), the ICC informed in a release on Friday.

King had been instrumental in giving the West Indies a flying start, racing to 23 off just 12 balls, including a massive 101-meter six off Reece Topley that required a replacement ball.

However, his aggressive innings came to an abrupt halt when he crumpled over in pain on his 13th delivery. After receiving immediate medical attention, King was unable to continue and was subsequently diagnosed with a side strain.

