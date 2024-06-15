T20 World Cup: Wade believes Australia are prepared for ‘spin heavy’ challenge in Super Eight

June 15 Australia vice-captain Matthew Wade believes the side will encounter “a lot of spin challenge” in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Led by Mitchell Marsh, the Australian team has already secured its place in the Super Eight stage, having triumphed in its first three matches. However, a spin-laden trial awaits them, as they brace for encounters against cricketing giants India, Afghanistan, and likely Bangladesh in Asian-dominated Group 1.

Australia's path to potentially clinching a second T20 World Cup and completing the set of all three major men's ICC global titles on a trot is clear but fraught with obstacles.

"A lot of us have prepared for plenty of spin depending on what venue you get to. Guys have been preparing for that through the world, through IPL into the start of this World Cup," Wade said.

The upcoming match against Scotland in St Lucia on Saturday may seem like a mere formality for the Aussies, who have already ensured their progression. Yet, the clash holds substantial stakes for defending champions England, whose tournament fate hinges on the result. An Australian loss would spell the end of England's campaign, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the fixture.

"We expect nothing different, and on their day they're all going to be very very hard teams to beat. We're expecting them to hit us with a fair bit of spin over the next little bit."

In the slower pitches of the Caribbean, spin will be a crucial weapon. India, despite having relied on their quick bowlers in the USA, boasts a formidable spin arsenal including Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan, even without the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, can deploy the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi. Bangladesh, with rising star Rishad Hossain, who has already claimed seven wickets in three matches, is also poised to exploit spin-friendly conditions.

St Vincent, where Australia will face Afghanistan, recently showcased significant help for spinners during the South Africa-Nepal match. This venue will be a stern test for the Australian batsmen, who must adapt quickly to counter the spin threat if they are to advance.

At 36, Wade continues to be a critical player for Australia, particularly in high-pressure situations batting at no. 7. Reflecting on his career and future, Wade shared his thoughts on possibly bidding farewell after this tournament.

"I'm at my best when it's the last opportunity," he mused. "Hopefully I can pull some good stuff out in the next little bit, but it will be the same conversation at the end of this one. There are going to be players go out of this team. I'm more than comfortable if I'm one of them to get the next cycle of players coming in to play for Australia."

