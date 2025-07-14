T20I tri-series: Hermann-Brevis steer S.A to comfortable five-wicket victory vs Zimbabwe

Harare, July 14 South Africa continued their winning ways and registered a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the tri-series at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

After Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza remained unbeaten 54 off 38 deliveries saw the hosts put up 141/6, Dewald Brevis’ 41 off 17, alongside Rubin Hermann’s 46, set up the comfortable run chase for the Proteas and won the game with 25 deliveries to spare.

Zimbabwe opener Wesley Madhevere (1) made it very difficult for his side to get off to a good start after a back of the length delivery by Lungi Ndidi saw him crash his back leg into the stumps for a hit wicket. His opening partner Brian Bennett (30) stood tall while Nqabayomzi Peter bowled over wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande (8).

Bennett followed soon after when he was caught by Reeza Hendricks off George Linde.

Raza, the only player to cross the half-century milestone on the day, struck three boundaries and two maximums as he out on a vital 66-run stand with Ryan Burl (29) before the latter lost his wicket to Nandre Burger.

Linde was the Proteas’ most successful bowler on the day as he returned to dismiss Tashinga Musekiwa (9) and Tony Munyonga (0) on consecutive deliveries in the final over to restrict the hosts to 141/6.

In response, Proteas were rocked hard when wicket-keeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius (0) was caught & bowled on the first ball of the second innings by Richard Ngarava. The left-arm medium pacer returned to clean up Hendricks (11) in his second over.

Proteas skipper Rassie van der Dussen (16) was not able to make too much of an impact on the scoreboard as he became Trevor Gwandu’s first scalp of the night.

From there on out, the duo of Hermann and Brevis took the game away from the Zimbabwe bowlers and put on a 72-run stand.

While Hermann relied on stroke play and carved five boundaries, while also hitting one maximum, Brevis was up to his usual destructive self and batted at a strike rate of 241.18, while hitting five sixes and one boundary, which also saw him being named man of the match, before Gwandu claimed his second and last wicket of the day.

Ngarava continued to trouble the Proteas batters and bowled over Hermann but the damage had already been done as only 13 runs remained. Corbin Bosch (23*) and George Linde (3*) remained unbeaten and steered Proteas to victory by five wickets with 25 balls remaining.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe 141/6 in 20 overs (Sikander Raza 54*, Brian Bennett 30; George Linde 3-10) lost to South Africa 142/5 in 15.5 overs ( Rubin Hermann 45, Dewald Brevis 41; Richard Ngarava 3-35) by five wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor