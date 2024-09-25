Tamil Nadu CM Stalin felicitates state's Paris Paralympics 2024 heroes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met and felicitated state's Paris Paralympics 2024 stars on Wednesday.

Para-badminton medalists Thulasimathi Murugesan (silver in women's singles SU5), Manisha Ramadass (bronze in women's singles SU5), Nithya Sivan (bronze in women's singles SH6) and men's high jump T63 bronze medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu were among the ones present for felicitation. The CM handed the medalists cash prizes and certificates.

Following the programme, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief coach Satyanarayana said to ANI, "The Government of India treated Olympians and Paralympians equally. Now the government supports and even a lot of athletes are coming. Earlier, nobody even knew what Paralympics was. But now, everyone knows about it. Tamil Nadu is doing really well and providing a lot of facilities to youngsters. Para-sports has reached the rural India."

Ramadass expressed happiness on being felicitated and toldshe did not expect much from herself as it was her debut Paralympics and she wanted to play at her best. She also had a medal for upcoming players in the Olympics and Paralympics.

"Coming back with the medal was a proud moment for me. In training, I gave it my all, it was really tough. My draws were really tough. So upcoming players, whoever wants to play in the Paralympics or Olympics, you just have to believe in yourself. Especially our state government is encouraging us in every way. They are doing their best to support all the sports and all the medal winners. They are encouraging us a lot. So, just do not give up at any point," she added.

Nithya also toldthat six time athletes from Tamil Nadu participated this time in the Paralympics and out of this, four athletes secured medals. She also lauded CM Stalin for their efforts towards pushing sports.

"Today morning we met CM MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. I am proud and happy to be here from Tamil Nadu. This time in 2024, six athletes from Tamil Nadu participated, from which four medals are here. Seeing us four, I hope many more athletes come out like us and play for Tamil Nadu and our country, India. He (CM MK Stalin) provided us with cash, awards. I hope the Tamil Nadu government will continue to support us in the same way as they were doing. Their words (of government) motivate us to perform better and we hope to do better in Los Angeles Paralympics 2028," said Nithya.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

A look at India's medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

-Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold)

-Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze)

-Manish Narwal (Shooting, Men's 10m air pistol SH1, Silver)

-Rubina Francis (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Nishad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T47, Silver)

-Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics, Men's discus throw F56, Silver)

-Nitesh Kumar (Badminton, Men's singles SL3, Gold)

-Thulasimathi Murugesan (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Silver)

-Manisha Ramadass (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Bronze)

-Suhas Yathiraj (Badminton, Men's singles SL4, Silver)

-Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi (Archery, Mixed team compound open, Bronze)

-Sumit Antil (Athletics, Javelin throw F64, Gold)

-Nithya Sre Sivan (Badminton, Women's singles SH6, Bronze)

-Deepthi Jeevanji (Athletics, Women's 400m T20, Bronze)

-Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Bronze)

-Sharad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Silver)

-Ajeet Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Silver)

-Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Bronze)

-Sachin Khilari (Athletics, Men's shot put F46, Silver)

-Harvinder Singh (Archery, Men's individual recurve open, Gold)

-Dharambir (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Gold)

-Parnav Soorma (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Silver)

-Kapil Parmar (Judo, Men's -60kg J1, Bronze)

-Praveen Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T64, Gold)

-Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Athletics, Men's shot put F57, Bronze)

-Simran (Athletics, Women's 200m T12, Bronze)

-Navdeep Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F41, Gold).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor