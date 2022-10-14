Tee Birds call shots on Day-8 of DGC League

In a close-fought battle, team Tee Birds pulled the rug from under team Robo4me winning 4 of their 7 games to tally 8.5 points and climb to the second spot behind The A-Team in their group on Day 8 of the Delhi Golf Club League. Robo4me tallied 6.5 points here on Thursday. Tee Birds have played only 3 games thus far and tallied 25.5 points as have 'The A-Team' who sit atop the table in that group with 29 points. 'Robo4me' however have completed their quota of 4 games for the League Stage and tally 25 points.

In the second session, team Bajaj Foundation tallied 9 points winning 4 out of the 7 games they played against team B i Luxury who managed only 6.5 points. Bajaj Foundation occupy the third position in their group with a total of 25 points and B I Luxury, the fifth position with 13 points.

In the next session, team Birdie Machine took on team SwingKKings and with 3 wins and 1 draw in the 7 games played, tallied 8 points. Birdie Machine tally 21 points for the tournament.

In the final session, team Christie's Golf won 4 of their 7 matches to tally 9.5 points against team 'Athletic Drive' who managed only 6.5 points. Both teams are comfortably placed with 'Athletic Drive' topping the group and 'Christie's Golf' lying second.

The League, being played at the historic par-72 Delhi Golf Club course, features 13 days of hard-fought golf and will conclude in a Grand Finale on October 22, 2022.

The tournament is being played on a "Four-ball better-ball Matchplay" Format. The League will be played in two stages - a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a "Four-ball better-ball" Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75% of their original handicaps. The teams will get points for their wins. The 20 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on the 22nd of Oct 2022.

Some of the biggest names in the golfing world who have honed their skills at the Delhi Golf Club, are involved with the League at different levels, including three Arjuna Award winners namely Shiv Kapur, Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra. Additionally, stalwarts such as Gaurav Ghei - the first ever Indian golfer to qualify for the Open Championship '97; Vivek Bhandari - winner of the Honda-Siel PGA Championship '97; Arjun Singh - winner of the Wills Masters '98; Asian Tour regulars - Chiragh Kumar and Amandeep Johl; leading Ladies Tour professionals Mehar Atwal and Ayesha Kapur, top Coaches Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta are involved in the Delhi Golf Club League 2022.

The 20 teams competing in the League are: The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies', Christie's Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva Motocorp. Land Rover, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds', The Pioneers', Team Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Athletic Drive, BMW-Deutsche Motoren, Delhi Tigers, Birdie Machine, Ardee Par Excellence, robo4me and B i Luxury, with the last three being new entrants into the field.

( With inputs from ANI )

