Tennis: I’ll play well, I am still same player, says Venus Williams ahead of comeback in Washington

Washington, July 21 As the world awaits the return of tennis icon Venus Williams, the 45-year-old believes she is still the same player and feels she will play well when she returns to the court after a 16-month gap at the Washington Open.

Williams will have her first meeting with fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round. This is Williams' second appearance at the D.C. event, following a first-round loss in 2022.

"I definitely feel I'll play well. I'm still the same player. I'm a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand. So it's about hitting big and actually putting it in. So, this will be my effort: put it in the court. That's my main goal,” said Williams in a press conference.

She will also feature in the women's doubles with her partner Hailey Baptiste. The 45-year-old Williams last contested a draw at Miami in March of 2024.

A seven-time grand slam winner - two US Open titles and five Wimbledon championships- Williams revealed how a trip to England for Wimbledon in June reignited the adrenaline in her and made her feel very excited for a possible comeback.

“When I went to Wimbledon this year, I was there for a day, and it was so beautiful and exciting. I remembered all the times that I had, and of course, the adrenaline, all those things. I think just the pure fun of playing the game, the fun of the challenge, overcoming -- when you play, you overcome so many challenges: your opponents, the conditions, a lot of times you have to overcome yourself. Those things are very exciting,” she added.

There will be 28 women vying for this year's Washington title, including five Grand Slam singles champions. “I remember my first time coming here. I was about 13 years old -- so definitely a love affair with D.C. This is very special for me to come back and play tennis. I think it's a surprise for the fans and a surprise in general.

“In this last year, I have been through a lot physically, as well. So to come back and be able to play and hopefully enjoy myself is a great opportunity, so I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card,” Williams concluded.

