To be the best, you have to beat the best: Devank issues challenge to Naveen ahead of blockbuster Vizag Clash

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 promises fireworks from the very first weekend as defending champions Haryana Steelers square off against Bengal Warriorz in Vizag on August 31.

The season begins on August 29 in Vizag before travelling to Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi for the league stage till October 23. The Thursday Instagram Live part of a special series running every week until the season starts brought fans face-to-face with two of Kabaddi's brightest stars: Naveen Kumar and Devank Dalal. What followed was equal parts respect, rivalry, and raw honesty.

For Naveen, the clash carries an added layer of sentiment it marks his long-awaited return home. "This is emotional for me. I have dreamt of playing for Haryana, and the fans have wanted this for years. Now that I'm here, I owe it to them to give everything," said the man dubbed the 'Naveen Express' as quoted by a PKL press release.

He added, "We are champions already, but defending the crown is harder than winning it once. We have got a young, fearless group, and our only focus is to make Haryana proud again."

Looking ahead to his duel with Devank, Naveen was direct, "If we stop Devank, we win. It is that simple. But I know he would not make it easy and that is what excites me," he added.

Pressed on whether fans can expect more aggression from him this season, Naveen did not hold back: "Aggression is part of who I am on the mat. When I raid, I want the defenders to feel the pressure. Against Bengal, we will bring that same fire from the first whistle."

Across the mat, Bengal Warriorz' record signing Devank Dalal spoke with the assurance of a man who has nothing to prove and yet, everything to achieve. "Last year changed my life 301 raid points, best raider, the PKL Final. But I do not want to stop there. Records are made to be broken, and I want to go beyond that," Devank said.

On handling the weight of being his team's most expensive player till date, he explained, "People talk about the price tag, but for me it is motivation. The franchise has put its trust in me, and I will repay that trust raid by raid."

And when asked about facing his senior, Naveen, Devank's tone shifted, "I respect Naveen bhai a lot he was my captain with the Services and my mentor. But on the mat, respect turns into rivalry. To be the best, you have to beat the best."

He also added a word of warning for the Steelers: "Naveen says stopping me is the key but good luck catching me. My kicks, my speed, my aggression... this season I want to test every defender in the league, starting with Haryana."

The contest in Vizag will be more than just two teams battling it is the story of a homegrown hero defending his legacy and a young star chasing history.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 begins on August 29 and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor