U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar confident ahead of clash with UP Yoddha

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 : U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar is optimistic about his team's upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match against UP Yoddha, despite the opponent's recent struggles. U Mumba is currently in third place in the PKL standings, boasting four wins, two losses, and one tie in seven games, accumulating 24 points. In their previous match, U Mumba edged out Patna Pirates with a narrow 42-40 victory.

Reflecting on the team's performance and the upcoming challenge, Sunil Kumar said, "UP Yoddha is a good team but they will be under pressure because they have lost their last three matches and we have won two. We would like to win our matches and maintain our momentum."

Kumar highlighted the strong start his team has had this season.

"So far, the team performance has been very good. We have won four, lost two, and tied one. At the start, some teams need a few matches to settle down. The team is set and so far done well," he noted.

The U Mumba captain also commented on the competitive nature of the league this season, pointing out the slim margins between victories and losses.

"Definitely, many matches have ended in victory-loss due to just one or two points. So it is great for the league and kabaddi that all teams are on equal terms. It doesn't matter on which table we are right now because there are 7-8 teams which are behind by just one or two points. Teams will have to win till the end," Kumar explained.

The first game of the second leg of PKL Season 11 will see home favourites UP Yoddha take on the young and in-form U Mumba side. The UP Yoddhas have lost their last three games, and will be hoping that home advantage can help them find some form, while U Mumba are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

After that, the Gujarat Giants, who desperately need a win, will take on the Haryana Steelers. The Haryana Steelers have been in good form, with the likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui and captain Jaideep doing well in recent games. Interestingly, both sides played each other in their previous game in PKL Season 11, and the Gujarat Giants will be looking for revenge in Noida.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to kick off its second leg of Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday, November 10. The electrifying opener of the Noida leg will feature a clash between home team UP Yoddhas and U Mumba.

In anticipation of the Noida leg, a grand launch event was held at the Radisson, Noida, graced by PKL League Commissioner & Head of Sports Leagues , Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas) and Sunil Kumar (U Mumba), and head coaches Jasveer Singh (UP Yoddhas) and Gholamreza Mazandarani (U Mumba).

Expressing his thoughts on the competitive nature of season 11 as it rolls into Noida, Anupam Goswami said, "We can expect this leg to be very competitive, as we saw in the Hyderabad leg, where 25 of the 42 matches were decided by less than seven points. This sets an impressive benchmark for Noida, and we can expect it to go on an upward trajectory. All the teams are equally adept, and with such competition on display, we're confident that the Noida leg will be well received by the fans," as quoted by a release from PKL.

UP Yoddhas' captain Surender Gill shared his excitement about playing in front of the home crowd, saying, "Home advantage provides a significant boost to any team's performance, and we've seen that consistently in PKL. The extra motivation we get from our supporters is incredible, especially as we are dealing with multiple matches in a short span, but our team is well-prepared. We are focused on delivering our best performance in front of our home crowd, and we'll make sure to make every match count."

Meanwhile, U Mumba's captain Sunil Kumar spoke about his desire to bring the trophy back to Mumbai, stating, "The team is performing well right now, and I'm impressed with how our young players are showing great commitment, given most of them are making their PKL debuts just this season. Our primary plan is to maintain this momentum and mindset throughout the tournament. With the way we're performing, I'm confident about our chances to make it to the semifinals and finals. U Mumba last won the title in PKL season 2 back in 2015, and it is time to bring the trophy home for the fans," as quoted by a release from PKL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor