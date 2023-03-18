Under PM Modi's leadership, India's sports culture has found an invigorated momentum: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 18 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that incorporating sports into the curriculum is essential for a well-rounded education.

Delivering the inaugural address at the state-level launch of holistic sports in school curriculum aligning to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) at Pragati Academy in Perumbavoor, Kerala today, Thakur pointed out that sports can help students improve their overall physical health and fitness. He added that regular exercise through sports can help reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues, as per a press release from PIB.

Anurag Thakur said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always exhorted to make India a sporting powerhouse and his commitment is evident, whether it is motivating our athletes or meeting them before or after the various championships."

The Minister added that Under PM Modi's leadership, India's 'sports culture' has found an invigorated momentum, sports infrastructure has been scaled up and all efforts are being made to nurture athletes from the playfield to the podium. He said with the support of every stakeholder, the government will create a sports ecosystem and nobody can stop India from becoming a sports superpower.

Anurag Thakur stressed that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of sports facilities in every part of the country as well as for a fit future for our youth and children. Minister lauded and listed the various achievements made by Indian athletes and Indian teams in various sporting events.

Union Minister said that success in sports cannot be achieved by a country at the elite level unless there is investment in students and children at the grassroots level to scout and nurture talent and increase the pool of talented athletes who can play for India.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman presided over the function.

